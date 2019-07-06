As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Shares Declined, Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Position; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $5.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 139,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,788 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 286,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 290,653 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330.98M, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 117.65% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $3.72 million for 47.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.95 actual EPS reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.16% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 488,791 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Regions Fincl holds 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 1,169 shares. 2.09 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 41,196 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 11.00 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 738,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 6.96 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.02% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Hrt Fincl Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 370,112 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 63,522 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc owns 413,062 shares. Cap Intll Ca holds 3.32% or 117,422 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 138,506 shares. Davis R M Inc owns 276,615 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Co has invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chemung Canal Trust Com holds 146,019 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. John G Ullman & Associate invested in 96,769 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.59% or 34,500 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 114,423 shares stake. Monetary Group Incorporated reported 118,563 shares or 5.54% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 54,844 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.52% or 86,487 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79.25M shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.