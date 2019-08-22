As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Its Stake by $978,145; American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Shareholder S&T Bank Increased Stake by $1.71 Million as Valuation Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 122,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 607,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 484,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 2.24 million shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 139,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 146,788 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 286,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 184,129 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,607 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 561 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 24,373 shares. 25,940 are owned by Amp Capital. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 52,381 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 444,100 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.01% or 370,112 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Com holds 187,200 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 9.70 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 222,762 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,314 shares to 136,872 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 31,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).