As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Share Price Declined, Holder Brinker Capital Has Lowered Position by $1.61 Million; Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $813,555 as Market Valuation Declined

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 75,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 164,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 1.12M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 8,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 255,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92 million, down from 263,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.9. About 36,380 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 61,487 shares to 355,435 shares, valued at $28.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 21,387 shares to 62,032 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 8,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,147 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $248.16M for 12.60 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.

