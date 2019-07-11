As Host Hotels & Resorts Com (HST) Stock Rose, Eii Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Kohls Com (KSS) Stake Increased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Kohls Corp Com (KSS) by 219.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 72,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,324 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 33,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (HST) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 24,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 132,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 900,834 shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc owns 0.04% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 511 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montecito Fincl Bank & invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Walleye Trading Lc holds 62,584 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.15% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Asset Management One Limited holds 1.92 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 413,318 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability accumulated 13,389 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.26M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Td Asset reported 221,219 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Paloma Prtn Management Co invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 2,648 were accumulated by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Veritable LP reported 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.03% or 3,387 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HST’s profit will be $405.72 million for 8.33 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc Com by 375,753 shares to 528,727 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ) by 720,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18M shares, and cut its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:FFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 145,928 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc has 6.27% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 217,453 shares. Bokf Na owns 13,910 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 94,508 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 863 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability owns 133,463 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 51,373 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co stated it has 167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 52,488 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 2.20 million shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 96,765 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown Management & owns 4,150 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

