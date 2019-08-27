As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Market Valuation Declined, Security Capital Research & Management Increased Holding by $50.17 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Raised Stake by $1.17 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 456,573 shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 85,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 2.98M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 93,450 shares to 959,985 shares, valued at $50.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 7.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.