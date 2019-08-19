As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Share Price Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Lifted by $6.64 Million Its Position; Fedex (Put) (FDX) Holding Boosted by Secor Capital Advisors Lp

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 2437.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 368,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 384,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 15,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 2.16M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (FDX) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 586,266 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Adds Sunday Service; Forms Commercial Drone Unit And Files To Expand Operations – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 42,444 shares to 103,908 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Futurefuel Corporation (NYSE:FF) by 72,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,089 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Enterprise Serv Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 646 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings reported 1.05M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd invested in 178 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 6,768 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Everence Mgmt Inc has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,818 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 14,611 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) holds 0.18% or 58,462 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0.14% or 19.73 million shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 135 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.28% or 181,378 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 7,373 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 66,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,261 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors invested in 0.09% or 882,656 shares. 182,221 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership. Bokf Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Principal has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Com Tx stated it has 0.43% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Profund Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 50,297 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 6,639 shares. Advisors Asset holds 84,193 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 779,888 shares. Jane Street Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 12,142 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 146,703 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.63% or 93,400 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 22,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.