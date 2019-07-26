As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Share Value Rose, Green Street Investors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.06 Million; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding as Valuation Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 2,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,117 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 7.29M shares traded or 113.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 2.40 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 107,604 shares to 233,517 shares, valued at $37.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Assoc owns 101,230 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,582 shares. 12,119 were accumulated by North Star Inv Management Corporation. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 18,100 shares stake. Hedeker Wealth Lc stated it has 16,433 shares. National Bank Of Stockton reported 0.95% stake. Cambridge Advsr, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,432 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,331 shares. Quantres Asset Limited holds 1,200 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sfe Counsel reported 9,562 shares. Fincl Advantage has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,520 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Lc. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.83 million shares. 48,080 are held by Public Sector Pension Inv Board.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield reported 0% stake. M&T National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 53,451 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Brinker Capital has 164,408 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 247 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.21% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 34,541 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Citizens Savings Bank holds 114,354 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Cleararc accumulated 17,967 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.09% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Associated Banc holds 138,454 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 1.26M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HST’s profit will be $400.09 million for 8.20 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.