As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stock Declined, Security Capital Research & Management Raised Stake; As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stock Declined, Carmignac Gestion Decreased Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 6.56 million shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 62,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 531,187 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, down from 593,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

