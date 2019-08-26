As Host Hotels & Resorts Reit (HST) Share Value Declined, Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut by $2.51 Million Its Position; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Holder Alethea Capital Management Lowered by $679,104 Its Stake

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (HST) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 139,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.94 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 569,186 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.36 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

