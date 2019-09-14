As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $6.56 Million; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Rose, Citadel Advisors Raised Holding

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 364,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 4.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.78 million, down from 5.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 8.29M shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 4537.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.12 million, up from 28,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 442,259 shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $248.17 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 121,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $45.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 610,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Inc reported 28,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp has 77,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Co owns 127,663 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.36% or 192,030 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 60,683 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 585,269 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Johnson Financial Group reported 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 260 were accumulated by Arrow Financial. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 556,509 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc reported 23,446 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 214 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.65M shares.

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:HST) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels closes on sale of six non-core hotels for $415M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv (Call) by 12,800 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (Call) (NYSE:TV) by 194,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,700 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) (NYSE:EQM).