As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Share Price Rose, Chilton Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stock Value Rose, Loeb Partners Boosted by $7.13 Million Its Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 86,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 550,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 464,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 4.10 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.24. About 547,450 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 119,217 shares. Apg Asset Us Incorporated reported 4.49M shares or 4.69% of all its holdings. 900 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Company owns 599,892 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 40,051 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt owns 33,215 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,477 shares. Asset reported 0% stake. Van Eck Associates invested in 25,550 shares. Ci Invs Inc accumulated 1.08M shares. Assets Invest Management Ltd holds 12,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 50,220 shares to 160 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. RICHARDSON JAMES H also sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. MARCUS JOEL S also sold $1.30M worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Thursday, February 7. Banks Jennifer sold 5,000 shares worth $659,600. Cunningham John H had sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 19,862 shares to 190,740 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,994 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.