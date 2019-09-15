As Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Stock Value Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Increased Position by $595,632; S Muoio & Company Maintains Holding in Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 209.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The institutional investor held 31,036 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $986,000, up from 10,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 184,241 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 333.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 24,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, up from 7,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.11 million shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 13/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Names John G. Murray as Managing Trustee; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold PAHC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,537 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Pinebridge Lp reported 0.02% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 37,800 shares. 391,148 are held by Northern Tru. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York, a New York-based fund reported 6,957 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank Tru has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 31,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 31,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). 10,609 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.25M shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 214 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (NYSE:PBF) by 21,910 shares to 30,462 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,369 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).