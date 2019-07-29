As Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Market Value Declined, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Position by $405,236; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lowered Position by $811,962

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc. (CRM) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, down from 63,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.21. About 8.70 million shares traded or 42.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 15,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, down from 52,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 531,062 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 5.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 13/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Names John G. Murray as Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 25,525 shares to 134,033 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 54,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: TRV, RCI, CE, WES, HPT, C – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Hotel and Resort REITs to Consider Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RMR Group announces secondary offering of 7,942,245 common shares – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Milestones in Its Strategic Plan – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold HPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 1,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2.64 million shares. 383 are held by Oakworth Capital. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.08% or 64,867 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 58,614 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Shelton Mngmt owns 306 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 80,250 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com stated it has 852 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 267,605 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.04% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) or 48,018 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Moreover, Barnett Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Prudential Inc accumulated 852,043 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 236,265 shares.

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HPT’s profit will be $166.09 million for 6.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.77% EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Limited by 13,755 shares to 18,455 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe (VEA).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 433.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $16.55 million activity. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1. 6,331 shares valued at $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Lc has 27,560 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt invested in 6.15% or 1.08M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 457,271 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt reported 5,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 12,785 shares. 34,673 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 121,513 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 84,000 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Personal Advsrs invested in 0.5% or 280,605 shares. The Texas-based Highland Lp has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 3.63M shares. Trb LP holds 0.31% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust Co holds 0.07% or 4,353 shares in its portfolio. Mathes stated it has 20,961 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 139,578 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.