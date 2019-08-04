As Hornbeck (Put) (HOS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed Its Holding by $284.04 Million; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Stake in Anheuser (BUD) Has Lowered by $1.08 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Hornbeck (Put) (HOS) by 63.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 315,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 184,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Hornbeck (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8796. About 167,283 shares traded or 47.31% up from the average. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 78.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 925,765 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizan (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 70,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $30.43B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essentia by 313,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu In (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold HOS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 20.80 million shares or 11.64% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Com stated it has 144,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 56,205 shares. State Street Corporation holds 49,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 29,204 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 13,046 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 135,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 879,321 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust Company holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.66 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Us Bancorp De accumulated 100 shares. Northern reported 128,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lionstone Mngmt Ltd accumulated 180,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.81% or 85,645 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited has 2,705 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 9,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thornburg Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.81% or 10.88M shares in its portfolio. Vantage Inv Partners Lc reported 0.9% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% or 4,491 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Llc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 2,910 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advsr. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Inc Ne has invested 3.49% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Parkside Financial Bank accumulated 2,129 shares. Gfs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,000 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 217,449 shares in its portfolio.

