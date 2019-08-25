As Hornbeck (Put) (HOS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Lowered by $284.04 Million Its Position; As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $560,060

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Hornbeck (Put) (HOS) by 63.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 315,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 184,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.00M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Hornbeck (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6899. About 73,010 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 78.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35 million shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator by 317,905 shares to 617,905 shares, valued at $3.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgrou (NYSE:EGP) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Select S (Put) (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold HOS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 20.80 million shares or 11.64% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.17M were accumulated by Solus Alternative Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Maine-based Schroder Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Corp has 5,000 shares. Cyrus Cap Partners Limited Partnership holds 3.70M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation invested in 1.59M shares or 0% of the stock. Fine Prtn LP reported 3.58 million shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 204,926 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 47,400 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 92,954 shares. 879,321 were reported by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 34,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 48,507 shares. Caspian LP stated it has 1.95% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 144,331 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Goodman Financial Corporation stated it has 3.77% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.93% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 2.83 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 74,006 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Delphi Ma invested in 31,030 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. 2,021 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 235,856 shares. Hodges reported 44,653 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 88,341 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

