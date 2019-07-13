As Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Stock Declined, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $11.44 Million; Skba Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $1.03 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 7,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 77,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, down from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.89 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.01 lastly. It is down 9.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 19,500 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 6,420 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.06M shares. Profund Llc holds 5,115 shares. Eulav Asset owns 52,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested in 36,252 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 11,291 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bridges Invest Management stated it has 29,375 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 57,975 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 28,013 shares. Franklin invested in 0% or 86,312 shares. Nomura Holdings stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 440,075 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 115,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp invested in 60,743 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Colonial Advisors has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). City invested in 28,687 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,554 shares. Strs Ohio owns 433,909 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 597,931 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 4,667 shares stake. White Pine Co holds 2.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 33,500 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Miller Investment Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New York-based Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aspiriant Llc invested in 0.07% or 5,913 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor holds 4,821 shares. Georgia-based Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,500 shares to 226,100 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.