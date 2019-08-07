As Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Market Value Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $8.80 Million; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Lowered by $2.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 2.57M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.92. About 3.78M shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 53,042 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs reported 11,598 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.96M shares. Optimum Invest reported 600 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Co Incorporated Al has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 308,127 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd holds 1.49% or 363,265 shares in its portfolio. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt LP reported 476,430 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 51,240 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Robecosam Ag reported 11,349 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 14,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 11,363 shares.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Communications owns 5,000 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. 5,229 are held by Capstone Fincl Advsrs. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Country Club Na has invested 1.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 18,759 shares. Argent Trust Company has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Burney Com accumulated 76,697 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 1,867 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 0.55% or 17,692 shares. Lynch & Assoc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 44,824 shares. Hendershot Investments invested in 0.06% or 1,191 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 75,181 shares. 35,461 were reported by Douglass Winthrop. Bluestein R H owns 14,641 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.