As Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Market Valuation Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Lifted Holding by $8.80 Million; First Financial Has Cut Its First Financial (THFF) Stake by $532,980 as Shares Rose

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 50,079 shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.97 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,000 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM).

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Financial Corp (Indiana) (THFF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation reports 2nd Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Announce Completion of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.