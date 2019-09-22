As Hormel Foods (HRL) Valuation Rose, Holder Korea Investment Has Trimmed by $1.42 Million Its Holding; Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Position by $250.94 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 185.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 5.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 9.20 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395.21 million, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.68% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 69.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 15,400 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $624,000, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 2.31 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 20,000 shares to 98,600 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 116,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corporation accumulated 0% or 31,962 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 2.79 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 81,686 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc reported 13,040 shares. 22,296 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 796,700 were reported by Pggm Invs. Bridgewater Associate Lp owns 9,718 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Davenport & Limited Co holds 5,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.13% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bryn Mawr Tru Company accumulated 0.34% or 156,924 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 0.28% stake. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa accumulated 0.01% or 31,478 shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $250.97 million for 22.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sirios Cap Mgmt Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.1% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 134,916 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 821,408 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 87,906 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 111,901 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 24,052 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 340,012 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 99,625 shares. Heritage Investors Corp owns 104,313 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 377 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).