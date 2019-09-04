As Hormel Foods (HRL) Stock Price Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $465,101

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 5,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 200,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.38M, down from 205,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 579,445 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 53.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 99,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 85,792 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 185,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 2.57M shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Like Dividends? I Bet You’ll Love These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hormel: I Just Bought More Shares Of This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares to 83,881 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl, New York-based fund reported 80 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 16,097 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance reported 328,078 shares. Bokf Na reported 59,981 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hills Bank holds 6,167 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 47,139 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 525,250 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 70 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 20 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 4,532 shares. Chatham Capital Grp has 0.05% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.37% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Curbstone Fincl Management stated it has 0.44% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Focused Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.08% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $250.91 million for 22.62 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 238,987 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 2,205 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% or 467,672 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Virtu Finance Ltd Com has 3,747 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Amer Int Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ima Wealth has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 500 shares. 15,405 were reported by Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 19,049 are held by Thomas White International. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.48% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Great West Life Assurance Can has 135,122 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,088 shares to 697,547 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.86 million for 11.99 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Slideshow: See the best-known brands in Kansas – Wichita Business Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Spirit Aerosystems Stock Popped 7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems to Attend International Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing shares rise as company hires for 737 MAX work – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.