As Hormel Foods (HRL) Shares Rose, Sigma Planning Has Trimmed Its Position; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 12,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 36,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 797,645 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 4.81 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,686 shares to 24,586 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 51,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,879 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

