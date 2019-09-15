As Hormel Foods (HRL) Market Value Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Wealthtrust Axiom Has Boosted by $349,213 Its Position

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 124,307 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 107,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 3.04 million shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 2,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 70,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 68,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,312 shares to 8,020 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 16,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).