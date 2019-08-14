As Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Albert D Mason Decreased by $532,972 Its Stake; Wedge Capital Management L LP Position in Interface (TILE) Lowered as Shares Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Interface Inc. (TILE) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 64,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 516,349 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 580,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Interface Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $656.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 190,541 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 2.90M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 3,545 shares to 18,527 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectrus Inc by 13,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tile Shop Falls After Q2 Results; Chiasma Shares Surge – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hasbro, Chiasma, Viveve, Marinus Pharma, PulteGroup – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interface, Inc. (TILE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,774 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Cim Mangement has 15,003 shares. 152,011 are owned by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Geode Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 81,400 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 117 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability owns 250,317 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 303,620 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 141 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Swiss Bankshares invested in 108,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 40,368 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Tudor Et Al reported 28,274 shares stake.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $27.46M for 5.98 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Hormel Foods Stock Is Making a Move Up As Brands Top Grocery Categories – Investorplace.com” published on March 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel: I Just Bought More Shares Of This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18 million for 29.02 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.