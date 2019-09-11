As Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stock Value Declined, Knott David M Decreased Position by $670,800; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While First Foundation Advisors Has Lifted Stake

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 116,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 385,065 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.75M, up from 268,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 5.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Knott David M decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 47,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 73,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 561,608 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accredited accumulated 8,844 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 52,178 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Com has 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halcyon Mgmt Prns LP has invested 3.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,805 shares. Finemark Retail Bank has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Missouri-based Paradigm Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv, California-based fund reported 12,805 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,692 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.04% stake. Brinker Capital has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 149,955 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 155,730 shares.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 16,309 shares to 4,343 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG).

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $93.16 million for 13.83 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.