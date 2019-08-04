As Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) (HZNP) Market Valuation Declined, Css Boosted Its Holding; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $980,000

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 4.53M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.94 million, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 8.69M shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®

Css Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) (HZNP) by 569% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 66,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.52 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 351,577 are held by Ameriprise Fin. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 3,850 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 13,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 2,800 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,156 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 1.29% or 1.55M shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 750 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 33,069 shares in its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 36,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) stated it has 0.19% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). New York-based Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Moreover, Avoro Cap Advsrs has 7.18% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 116,152 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates owns 171,133 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares to 591,000 shares, valued at $146.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 134,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 110,700 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.