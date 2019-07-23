As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stock Value Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position; Newtyn Management Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Cut by $27.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.65 million, down from 10.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 974,825 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 814,553 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 22,593 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Opus Point Partners Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,093 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.02% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 442 shares in its portfolio. 3,600 are owned by Moors Cabot. Atika Mngmt Limited Liability holds 158,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 2,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. American Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 443,237 shares. Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership reported 1.6% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 792,315 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Lc has invested 5.66% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Piedmont Advsrs reported 8,814 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Lp owns 1.33% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 397,000 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 5,000 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ni Hldgs Inc by 27,200 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 325,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXACT Sciences is Now Oversold (EXAS) – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: YETI, JACK, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Adds EXACT Sciences To Americas Conviction List – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 621,948 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 152,800 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Violich Cap owns 14,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd invested 0.1% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jw Asset Limited Liability Company holds 3.67% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 270,775 shares. Raymond James has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Stevens Mngmt LP holds 81,882 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability holds 86,418 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 700 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 14.51M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,630 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 8,742 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Horizon Pharma commences $300M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Pharma Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.