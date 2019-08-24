As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stock Value Declined, Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased by $527,722 Its Holding; Corda Investment Management Cut Merck & Co Com (MRK) Holding by $423,549; Stock Price Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 193,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 213,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 677,913 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (MRK) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 5,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 282,095 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46 million, down from 287,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf by 14,985 shares to 516,485 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 43,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.