As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stock Price Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $307,346; Country Club Trust Company Upped Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake by $4.89 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 11,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 30,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 376,820 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 664.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 326,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 375,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 6.05 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 289,539 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Twin Tree Management Lp reported 294 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 21,969 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 0.02% or 5.21M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Opaleye Mgmt owns 1.35% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 185,000 shares. Friess Associate Limited holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 497,131 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 413,216 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 12 shares. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 136,542 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.02% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 585,436 shares. Prelude Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 275 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 119,355 shares to 304,417 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,230 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 1,330 shares. Twin Cap Management owns 121,600 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 20,926 were reported by Blair William And Il. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 450,000 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Allied Advisory Inc holds 17,145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na invested 0.7% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Panagora Asset Management has 70,639 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 434 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.75% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 1,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

