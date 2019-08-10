As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Shares Declined, Venbio Select Advisor Cut Position; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.89M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 4,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 438,892 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.29% or 7,691 shares in its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A owns 2,092 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.17% or 4.60M shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.14% or 99,449 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Company reported 93,331 shares. Altfest L J & Com has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Glenmede Com Na reported 0.11% stake. Adirondack Tru Commerce has 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware accumulated 3,080 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 10,096 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 32,183 are owned by Saturna. Personal Cap Advsr has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 66,822 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 598,629 shares to 705,129 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 83,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares to 10.53M shares, valued at $100.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.