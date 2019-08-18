As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Share Price Declined, 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed by $527,722 Its Stake; As Irobot (Put) (IRBT) Shares Declined, Maplelane Capital Has Lowered Position

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (IRBT) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The hedge fund held 630,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.15M, down from 995,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 525,657 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 193,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 213,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.48M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling owns 30 shares. Amer Int Grp has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Invesco Limited owns 72,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc Inc holds 132,120 shares. 39,223 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement. 4,940 are owned by Everence Capital Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). First Manhattan has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 13,551 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 13,839 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Com Limited invested 0.51% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca accumulated 4.13M shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,735 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association reported 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 11 are held by Cornerstone Advisors.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI) by 359,999 shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $19.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 258,841 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 14,976 shares. Knott David M stated it has 0.5% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Inc reported 114,925 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 275,940 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Company accumulated 22,074 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 219,600 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0.02% or 14,933 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 52,555 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Cibc World Markets reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moreover, C Gru A S has 0.06% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 191,544 shares. Fil Ltd reported 683,298 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 96,636 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

