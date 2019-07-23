As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Market Value Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed by $2.49 Million Its Holding; Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Rose While Btc Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 95,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 189,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 285,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.98 lastly. It is down 77.97% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 75,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 14.62M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.11 million for 15.37 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Co stated it has 13,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 46 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 35,391 shares stake. Granite owns 57,219 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 136,542 shares. Rhenman Prns Asset accumulated 2.91% or 939,973 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.31% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 454,557 shares. 67,139 were reported by Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 5.00M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jabodon Pt holds 2.55% or 114,687 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 16.88M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Avoro Advsr Ltd Co holds 4.57% or 4.00M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 81,882 shares stake.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 24,980 shares to 67,110 shares, valued at $47.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C..