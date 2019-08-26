As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed Stake by $9.10 Million; Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Share Value Rose While Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72M, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 311,058 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 165,413 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, up from 138,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.66. About 250,640 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.1% or 11,530 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP reported 7,542 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1,037 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group owns 560,932 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 8,790 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American Rech Mngmt owns 1,608 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 37,114 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.88% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,972 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 64,098 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 0.11% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 130 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 1,271 shares to 43,938 shares, valued at $51.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,507 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43M shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $166.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership owns 1.17M shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Nomura owns 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 11,321 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Samlyn Capital Lc owns 0.18% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 287,993 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 12,615 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.04% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0% or 21,075 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.31% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 525,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 64,249 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 308,118 were reported by Sei Com.