As Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP) Share Price Declined, Css Lifted Its Position; Unilever N V (UN) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.83 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 33.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 131,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 197,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 48,844 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO PAUL POLMAN SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier

Css Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP) by 328% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 15,612 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 45,990 shares to 52,990 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd Bermuda (NYSE:ACN) by 1,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 964,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

