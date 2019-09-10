As Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Upped Its Stake; As Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stock Value Declined, Granahan Investment Management Has Lowered by $649,686 Its Stake

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 129,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 466 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 5,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The hedge fund held 160,923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, down from 166,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 24,488 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Corp (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13,620 shares to 161,005 shares, valued at $75.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $62.24 million for 24.67 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 309,928 were reported by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 23,658 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.02% or 4,447 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0% stake. Old National Fincl Bank In invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,830 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 6,695 shares. Van Berkom Associates Inc owns 4.28% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 1.18 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management has 0.02% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Voya Invest Limited Liability invested in 13,766 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 3,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HBNC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 20.41 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). 264,715 are held by Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd. Moreover, Epoch Prtn has 0.04% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 591,397 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 93 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 8,065 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.57% stake. Franklin Res invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Ameriprise Finance holds 37,801 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 81,780 shares. American Gru accumulated 23,612 shares. Geode Lc owns 526,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Northern Trust Corp invested in 452,558 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $67,779 activity.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 715,728 shares to 16.23M shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 48,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,209 shares, and cut its stake in World Accep Corp Del (NASDAQ:WRLD).

