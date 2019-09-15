As Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $770,320; Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose While Trust Company Of Toledo Na Decreased Position by $347,076

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 2,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 57,033 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, down from 59,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 48,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 428,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, down from 477,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 69,293 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HBNC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 5.25% more from 20.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 57,465 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc accumulated 3,088 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Barclays Public stated it has 24,853 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 133,806 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com owns 25,992 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 559,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 43,308 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,038 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 32,368 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Morgan Stanley invested in 21,791 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 1.10M shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 98,379 shares to 551,692 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $67,779 activity.

Analysts await Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. HBNC’s profit will be $18.48M for 10.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Horizon Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

