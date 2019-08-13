As Horace Mann Educators New (HMN) Share Price Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Cut Position; Marathon Partners Equity Management Lifted Its Position in Grubhub (GRUB) as Market Value Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 703,471 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp New (HMN) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 49,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.46M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 18,293 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 447,178 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $62.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 31,978 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 16,465 shares. 250,992 are owned by Voya Mgmt Limited Company. Art Advisors Lc holds 7,807 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.05% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 34,142 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 14,366 shares. Invesco owns 1.08 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 125,294 shares stake. 33,754 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 66,088 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 80,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

