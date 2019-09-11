As Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Position; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Upped Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $363,090

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 1.10M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 38,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.17% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hooker Furniture Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 82,971 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,994 shares to 217,241 shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet ‘C’ by 756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,331 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 117,172 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $63.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 154,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

