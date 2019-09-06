As Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Share Value Declined, Algert Global Has Trimmed by $702,464 Its Holding; Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Increased Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 25,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.17% . The hedge fund held 8,386 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 33,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Hooker Furniture Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 20,208 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT)

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 184,156 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Promotes Frank Namdar to Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 52,893 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $27.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 133,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 76,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 401,425 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru Commerce holds 21,644 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.17% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 281,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation reported 2,225 shares. 98,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Huntington Bancorp reported 5,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital invested in 20,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Associates holds 2.89M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 12.44 million were accumulated by Atlanta Cap Management L L C. Ims Capital Mngmt owns 51,132 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership invested in 1.43M shares. 700 were reported by Hartford Inc.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $441,595 activity. Another trade for 2,900 shares valued at $64,136 was made by Townsend Douglas on Thursday, June 27. The insider Jacobsen Anne bought $9,855. $225,040 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) was bought by WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $14,435 was bought by Huckfeldt Paul A.

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hooker Furniture Probably Should Be Cheap, But Not This Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday 6/20 Insider Buying Report: CODI, HOFT – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hooker Furniture Earnings: HOFT Stock Slides Lower on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hooker Furniture Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HOFT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares to 31,762 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).