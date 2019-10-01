As Honeywell Intl (Put) (HON) Shares Rose, Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Stake; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Value Rose, Jd Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $4.20 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 420,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 40.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349,000, down from 17,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.7. About 1.44 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.49 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 22,265 shares to 57,046 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.95% or 333,658 shares in its portfolio. Blue Financial Cap holds 2,138 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corp Il has invested 1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2,146 shares in its portfolio. Mar Vista Prtnrs Limited Co owns 4.65% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.00 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj has 0.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lafayette Invs, Maryland-based fund reported 2,172 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.11% or 1,929 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 0.23% or 5,925 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 1.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,320 shares. Choate Inv has 6,940 shares. Jupiter Asset Management invested in 86,133 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Davis R M holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,825 shares.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90 million and $346.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Mngmt Llc owns 0.46% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 568,696 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 20,500 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr owns 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 139,669 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.34% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 823,111 shares. Old Point Tru & N A reported 0.66% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). S&Co holds 0.43% or 371,705 shares in its portfolio. 180,267 are held by Hyman Charles D. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 133,805 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hightower Ltd Com owns 1.98 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Co owns 20,569 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 21,608 shares. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regent Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 14,886 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.