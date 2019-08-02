As Honeywell Intl (Put) (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Citigroup Has Lowered Position; Causeway Capital Management Lifted Its Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by $594,400 as Stock Price Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 11,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.69M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 121,244 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table)

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 59,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 149,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 425,523 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.03M shares to 224,327 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,839 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT) by 1.71 million shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $88.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 27,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Llp has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cambridge Invest accumulated 122,343 shares. B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,115 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Exane Derivatives reported 16,710 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roosevelt Inv holds 117,153 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,061 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Benin invested in 1,274 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.82% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vision has 1.7% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amp Limited reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vanguard Incorporated has 53.75M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment has 71,392 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.80 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.