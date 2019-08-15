As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Trust Co Of Vermont Has Increased Stake by $427,864; Electron Capital Partners Upped Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $21.99 Million

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 72,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, up from 69,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 1.00 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 671,046 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 20,353 shares to 138,091 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,337 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.07% or 124 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has 178 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 45,765 shares. Eastern State Bank owns 80,090 shares. Barbara Oil owns 16,000 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.7% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schulhoff And has invested 0.98% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cincinnati Financial Corporation reported 837,500 shares or 5.37% of all its holdings. 51,828 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks. Savant Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Azimuth Ltd Co accumulated 19,872 shares. Boston Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Duncker Streett owns 15,630 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Communications owns 7,121 shares. 3.75M were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Llc. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Communications Ma has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 63,054 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 587 shares in its portfolio. Brookmont Mgmt owns 3,347 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 305,000 were reported by Crow Point Prns Limited Co. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 1,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rockland Tru holds 118,828 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 127,604 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 56,412 shares. 146,899 were reported by Chilton Capital Limited Com.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.