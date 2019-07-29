As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Boosted by $4.66 Million Its Stake; Career Education (CECO) Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $697,328 as Valuation Rose

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 200,680 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 641.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 29,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Investment Ser Wi invested in 9,960 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 33,515 shares. Allstate stated it has 49,767 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,775 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Richard Bernstein Lc invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 5.80 million shares. America First Advsr Lc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 97,394 shares. 8,500 are held by Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 345,300 shares. Maine-based Portland Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.29% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp owns 6,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division has invested 0.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,142 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corporation.

