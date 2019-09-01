As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding; Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 17,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 144,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 126,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 51,391 shares to 636,292 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares to 126,642 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,206 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

