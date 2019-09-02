As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Lifted Its Position; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 13,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.75% or 12,816 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.32M shares. The New Jersey-based Tradition Management Lc has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sit Investment Associates holds 0.69% or 137,400 shares. Missouri-based Sterneck Mgmt Limited has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alyeska Investment Grp LP accumulated 762,913 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Qci Asset reported 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 4,232 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers Communication has invested 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Company has invested 0.53% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17,945 shares to 37,970 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.