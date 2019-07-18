As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised Its Position; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding Boosted by Soros Fund Management Llc

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 1.27M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 122,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 436,354 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.35M, up from 313,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $171.74. About 1.64M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,799 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 2,903 shares. Basswood Mngmt Lc invested in 163,150 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 753,049 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 9,656 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 32,874 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Texas Financial Bank Tx invested in 0.92% or 3,172 shares. Benin Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,274 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 8,142 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability Corp holds 1,563 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 42,624 shares. Dillon Associates has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barbara Oil reported 16,000 shares stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lord Abbett Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 167,300 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 623,388 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $99.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,878 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: EQT,CHK,CNQ,DVN – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Natural Resources: Alberta Production Limits Dragging On Performance – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 TSX Index Stocks With 4-6% Dividend Yields and 30% Upside Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 26, 2019.