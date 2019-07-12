As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Position; Advisors Capital Management Has Trimmed Metlife (MET) Position by $2.66 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 60,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 70,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 813,133 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $175.71. About 487,858 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Private Mgmt Gp Inc invested in 1.65% or 782,186 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2.80 million shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.04% or 28,401 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 125,570 were accumulated by Boston Limited Liability Com. Fairfield Bush Com owns 6,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services has 475,709 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Burns J W Company invested in 23,797 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Seabridge Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Dnb Asset As has 150,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 45.71M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 178,749 shares. Cullen Management Limited Liability Corp owns 13,480 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 45,128 shares to 106,711 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.28B for 9.43 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.50B for 21.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 1,353 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Com stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has 1.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 5,386 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 394,768 were reported by Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 4,029 shares. Strategic Financial Service owns 20,321 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 2,225 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H has invested 2.8% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,919 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc holds 27,266 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,496 shares.

