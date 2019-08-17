As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Lowered by $48.04 Million Its Position; Overlook Holdings LTD Upped Bidu Us (BIDU) Holding by $7.78 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 304,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 258,341 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, down from 562,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.63 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc stated it has 10,927 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Retail Bank has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers And Merchants Investments has 75,893 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.23% or 2,900 shares. Family Firm Inc invested in 2,155 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 4,892 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Covington Cap has 53,165 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 191,794 shares. M Securities Inc invested in 0.81% or 22,079 shares. 53.75 million are held by Vanguard Group. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 4,232 shares. 1.36M are held by Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares to 305,245 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 40 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

