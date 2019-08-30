As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Holder Confluence Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $568,958; Allen Investment Management Has Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $21.22 Million; Stock Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 419,621 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 544,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.10M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.78 million, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,495 shares to 57,592 shares, valued at $24.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,212 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co accumulated 0.95% or 247,985 shares. Sterling Management stated it has 57,034 shares. Bainco Intll reported 1.44% stake. Adirondack Trust Communication has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,017 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 3.25 million shares. 37,231 were accumulated by Wesbanco National Bank. Da Davidson & Co reported 476,372 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.35% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 0.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 753,992 shares. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.77% or 25,820 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 25,000 shares. Fdx owns 148,250 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 1.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 83,986 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 420,377 shares. Brave Asset owns 8,864 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 3,953 shares in its portfolio. 6,937 are held by North Star Investment Mgmt. Vantage Inv Partners Ltd Company holds 0.87% or 59,062 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 0.13% or 17,945 shares in its portfolio. 9,846 were reported by Burney Company. Sta Wealth Lc owns 1,537 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fragasso Group Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 1.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 166,604 shares. Ironwood Fin Llc holds 1,002 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cim Ltd Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Endurance Wealth has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares to 76,302 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).