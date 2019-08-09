As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Holder Avalon Advisors Lowered Position; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Market Valuation Declined While Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.29 Million Its Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 110,779 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, down from 114,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 222,299 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.02% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $111.43. About 243,962 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares to 31,270 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ubiquiti Networks Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ubiquiti Networks EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ubiquiti Networks: Long-Term Growth And Short-Term Gains – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viasat’s Community Wi-Fi to Help Close Digital Gap in Brazil – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ubiquiti Networks Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Management reported 36,789 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 9,278 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt owns 6,887 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 303,815 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% or 43,223 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 617 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 1,591 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 33 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,468 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 125,974 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 15,539 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 27,309 shares. Pnc Fin Gp reported 904 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,817 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 139,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.46B for 20.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.