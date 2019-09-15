As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Delta Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $341,562; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Wendell David Associates Trimmed Its Position

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 205,307 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.84M, down from 207,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 2,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 152,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.32M, down from 154,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,268 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tennessee-based Moon Capital Ltd Com has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.35% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 179,097 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Management holds 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 15,594 shares. 387 are held by Cls Limited Liability Company. Family Firm owns 2,156 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hilltop Inc invested in 0.3% or 8,155 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 1,414 shares. Bluestein R H & Co invested 2.96% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Westwood Grp Incorporated invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co invested in 5,380 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advisors has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Citi Boosts Mastercard, Square Price Targets – Schaeffers Research” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 1,246 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 465 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 126,764 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.31M shares. Permit Cap Limited Liability Company reported 5,750 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tru Com Of Vermont holds 1.49% or 67,693 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt stated it has 8,060 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Force Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,634 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 1,567 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 362,120 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Rdl Financial holds 2.18% or 11,899 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.69% or 295,733 shares. Grimes & owns 7,123 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.